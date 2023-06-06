(Bloomberg) -- China’s capital reported its first mpox infections and local health authorities have started an investigation to trace its source.

The two cases, which are Beijing’s first, are being isolated and treated at a hospital in the city, according to a statement from the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

China’s first report of mpox was in the southwestern city of Chongqing in September.

The World Health Organization declared in May that the virus is no longer a global health emergency.

The center didn’t specify what measures it would take to prevent spreading of the virus in Beijing, which has a population of nearly 22 million.

