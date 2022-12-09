(Bloomberg) -- A sudden drop in Beijing’s official daily case numbers to less than 3,000 has sparked incredulity from members of the public who are seeing infection spread quickly through the capital, with even one of the government’s most prominent defenders questioning the veracity of the data.

Official figures show the tally has almost halved since the recent peak of 5,006 cases on Nov. 30, despite a sudden U-turn in the country’s Covid Zero policy that’s seen testing reined in and travel and isolation curbs eased. Those numbers are not squaring with experiences on the ground, as long lines grow outside of pharmacies and fever clinics, and hospitals preparing for a wave of cases, while medication and rapid tests are running out of supply.

Data from initial batch testing, which isn’t publicly released, suggests that the actual number of infections in Beijing on Thursday may have been almost three-times what was reported, according to a person familiar with the matter. The volume of cases has grown so quickly that officials have largely given up on trying to track down each one as they had previously done, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

The Beijing city government didn’t immediately respond to a fax seeking comment.

The sharp decline in Beijing’s official cases has been mirrored in other major cities, bringing the country’s total to 16,363 on Thursday, the lowest since mid-November. It’s come as the use of Covid test results has been scrapped in many places, meaning frequent testing is no longer needed by many and infections are likely going undetected.

Beijing’s daily infections probably surpass the official nationwide total, Hu Xijin, the former editor-in-chief of state-backed tabloid Global Times, wrote in an article published on his personal WeChat account. He didn’t provide further details on his calculation, but urged authorities to either adjust how they report their figures or stop publishing them altogether as the data aren’t accurately reflecting the situation.

“I think something must be wrong in the middle and local authorities are no longer reporting infections based on calculation of the actual situation,” Hu wrote.

The disparity between official reports and what’s happening on the ground is set to widen, with health experts warning that the substantial easing of Covid Zero policies will see a surge in infections and potentially more than 2 million deaths across China. The country has spent little time during the pandemic putting in place the measures needed to deal with the inevitable rise in cases — seen around the world as countries pivot to living with the virus — which will likely strain health-care resources.

Doctors at fever clinics in Beijing have been working longer hours, and have called in extra staff to treat the increasing number of patients. At Peking University Third Hospital, one of the capital’s top public hospitals, most surgeries are still going ahead as normal, but staff believe the wave of infections has yet to peak and expected medical resources to be further squeezed, according to one doctor, who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak publicly.

Some hospitals are also strengthening the criteria for who gets admitted. A doctor working at a separate designated Covid hospital said they’ve been asking patients without severe symptoms to recover at home. As well as the increasing number of people seeking medical help, the facility is facing a staff shortage as many doctors and nurses have been infected, said the doctor, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly.

