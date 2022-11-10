(Bloomberg) -- China’s daily Covid infections exceeded 10,000 for the first time since April, with Beijing’s cases at the highest level in more than a year, as the country’s top leaders urged more targeted restrictions aimed at controlling the virus.

The capital reported 114 new cases for Thursday, the municipal health commission said in a statement. Four of the infections were found outside the government-run quarantine system, stoking concern the virus continues to circulate within the community. Nationwide, there were 10,243 new infections, the highest since April 28.

In a meeting of the new Politburo Standing Committee chaired by President Xi Jinping, the members -- appointed to the supreme leadership body at last month’s Communist Party congress -- called for “more decisive” measures to control the virus and resume normal life and production as soon as possible, according to the Xinhua News Agency. The Covid situation “remains severe” as cases keep emerging, they said.

In Beijing, neighborhoods and apartment blocks in the populous Chaoyang district have been locked down this week, with some schools also suspended.

