(Bloomberg) -- Beijing’s second international airport has been completed -- and it’s expected to become one of the world’s busiest.

Designed to take the pressure off the overcrowded Beijing Capital International Airport, the new site south of the city will be able to handle 72 million passengers a year by 2025, and 100 million by 2040.

Combined, the two airports will handle 170 million fliers annually by 2025, according to official estimates.

Operations at the new Beijing Daxing International Airport will start by the end of September, after six major test runs, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. Road and rail links and a high-speed subway line are already in place.

Carriers such as China Eastern Airlines Corp. and China Southern Airlines Co. will start flying from the new facility later this year. The transition should be completed by the winter of 2021, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

