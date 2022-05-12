(Bloomberg) -- Beijing is restricting access to taxis in sections of the capital hardest hit by Covid with a virtual fence, blocking some parts of the central business district amid an effort to eradicate the virus as its outbreak worsens.

All taxis and cars operating on ride-hailing apps will be banned from entering the southern part of Chaoyang district and all of Fangshan and Shunyi, with the exception of dropping off passengers at the international airport, starting on Tuesday, local media reported. Vehicles can’t be dispatched to or across these areas, according to the reports that cite the city’s transportation department.

The order came after Beijing reported more than 900 local infections in the past month, with the addition of a few dozen more every day. The affected parts in Chaoyang include a key business district where many multinational firms and foreign banks are located. Officials have been arranging rounds of mass Covid testing there for the past week, and all major indoor entertainment venues remain closed.

Two Shanghai Community Cases Reset Timeline for Ending Lockdown

The new electronic fence is a further sign that China could escalate containment measures as it vows zero tolerance of the virus, despite criticism from the World Health Organization. The world’s most populous country has adopted an isolation approach that involves separating itself from the rest of the world, which has started to live with the virus and returned to pre-pandemic norms.

The Beijing government has required frequent Covid tests for front-line workers, including taxi drivers and delivery personnel, as well as residents living in higher-risk regions. Dining inside restaurants across the city has been suspended since the start of the month, while schools remain closed.

The capital reported 46 cases for Wednesday, CCTV said, up from 37 on Tuesday.

Haidian district, home to China’s Silicon Valley where most major technology companies have offices, ramped up control measures on Thursday. Officials are demanding work from home procedures be put in place in certain locations, with a halt on all non-essential services in surrounding areas.

