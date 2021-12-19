(Bloomberg) -- A student at an art studio in Beijing’s Tongzhou district tested positive for Covid on Sunday, according to the local health commission.

Those who had contact with the student were quarantined, the health commission said in a statement on Sunday, without providing the number of people who had been isolated. It didn’t specify the Covid variant the person was infected with.

The infection comes 47 days before the Winter Olympics is due to begin in the Chinese capital city. Imported omicron cases have been reported in three Chinese provinces of Hunan, Guangdong and Tianjin.

