Beijing shut down some food markets including the city’s largest fruits and vegetables supply center, amid fears of a resurgence months after the coronavirus was all but stamped out of the country.

The capital’s largest wholesale vegetable market – Xinfadi market – was shut down from 3 a.m. Saturday to curb the spread of Covid-19 after the virus was detected among a few business owners and their equipment. Swabs taken from the throats of 45 people at the market tested positive, and they had no clinical symptoms, the Beijing city government said in a statement Saturday.

The novel coronavirus was detected on a chopping board used by a seller of imported salmon at the Xinfadi market, Global Times reported. A seafood market in Jinshen was also closed, CGTN reported.

All were related to the Xinfadi market. Local authorities put 11 residential sub-districts near the market under lockdown, and quarantined 139 people who had close contact with the confirmed cases. A person from another market in the city also tested positive after coming in contact with a previously confirmed case.

The coronavirus has an incubation period of up to 14 days before people show outward signs of sickness, while some of those infected never get sick. While China doesn’t count those who are infected but without any symptoms of Covid-19 as confirmed cases, they are categorized as asymptomatic infections and quarantined.

The northern Chinese province of Liaoning also reported two new asymptomatic cases Saturday. The two people were found to have had close contact with confirmed cases in Beijing. The nation reported six new confirmed local cases for Friday, all from Beijing, and another five new imported cases, according to the National Health Commission statement on Saturday.

Beijing authorities said over 10,000 people in Xinfadi market will take a nucleic acid test, CGTN reported.

