(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Beijing has yet to respond to his request for a “full investigation” into allegations that a Chinese naval vessel last week targeted an Australian defense aircraft with a laser, which he called “an act of intimidation.”

“We haven’t received an explanation as yet,” Morrison said in an interview on Sydney’s 2GB radio on Monday. “This is a dangerous and reckless act. And worse, it can be seen, as I said yesterday, as an act of intimidation and bullying. They were in our exclusive economic zone and they were pointing a laser at an Australian surveillance aircraft.”

An Australian P-8A Poseidon aircraft was hit on Feb. 17 with a laser emanating from a People’s Liberation Army Navy vessel sailing through the Arafura Sea off the country’s northern coast, the Australian Defence Department said in a statement Saturday. The department said the incident had the possibility to “endanger lives,” while Morrison claimed the actions of the Chinese naval vessel were “unprovoked” and “unwarranted.”

This isn’t the first time China’s military has been accused of using lasers against the aircraft of foreign countries. In May 2018, the Pentagon claimed U.S. military pilots in Djibouti had been injured when they were targeted by lasers believed to have come from the Chinese military base. Australian and U.S. aircraft operating over the South China Sea have also claimed they were hit with lasers while flying in the area -- allegations China has previously denied.

Relations between Australia and China have been rapidly deteriorating in recent years. Following a call by Morrison in early 2020 for an international investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, Australian exports began to face obstacles entering Chinese ports, including barley, wine and lobsters.

Morrison’s calls for an investigation follow a week of fierce domestic politics in Australia, with the prime minister accusing the opposition Labor Party and its leader Anthony Albanese of being “weak” on their diplomatic approach toward China. Morrison is due to face a national election before the end of May and is currently behind in the polls.

