(Bloomberg) -- Employees in Beijing must show a negative Covid test taken within the previous 48 hours to return to work after the Mid-Autumn Festival, officials said, shaving a day off normal testing times as the city battles a new outbreak that has already hit three schools.

There were 15 new local Covid-19 infections detected as of 3 pm on Monday, all among people who were already in quarantine, according to a press briefing by the municipal government.

Nationally there were 949 cases reported during the holiday weekend for Sunday, the first time the number has been less than 1,000 in more than a month.

An outbreak at the China Communication University, which will start on-line classes from Tuesday, can be controlled overall, a local health official said at briefing. The situation at the two other schools is stable.

Restrictions at schools with outbreak clusters will be gradually lifted, the health official said.

