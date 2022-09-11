(Bloomberg) -- A Covid outbreak at the Communication University of China in eastern Beijing should be stamped out in the “shortest period of time,” municipal government officials said Sunday, as the city reported 14 new cases as of 3 p.m.

Six positive cases have been logged at the university, which was put under lockdown Friday. A government spokesman said recent outbreaks in schools stemmed from students returning from holidays, and that educational facilities should enhance Covid prevention measures to avoid spillovers into the wider community.

While the rest of the world has moved on to living with Covid-19, China continues to follow a strict no-tolerance approach to the virus, including lockdowns and restrictions on movement. Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province and home to about 21 million people, is under lockdown following just a few hundred cases.

The country as a whole reported 1,138 new Covid infections Saturday, with 300 of those in Tibet.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.