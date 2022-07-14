(Bloomberg) --

Dispirited by pandemic lockdowns and a massive real estate crisis, today’s young Chinese workers are dreaming less about becoming super-rich entrepreneurs and more about the workaday lives of bureaucrats. Their new distaste for private-sector jobs has caught the attention of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, which is trying to change opinions and recruit for private-sector manufacturing jobs that are going begging.

In this week’s episode of “Stephanomics,” reporter Tom Hancock discusses the unrest brewing among China’s youth. Many have newly minted degrees and a growing number have embraced anti-capitalist idealism, exacerbating a mismatch between the jobs that are available and the jobs they actually want. Meantime, younger workers see the country’s state-owned enterprises as more stable than privately-owned ones amid Covid-19 outbreaks and lockdowns, creating intense competition for public-sector jobs.

The upshot is the jobless rate among China’s youth is likely to hit 20%, which has alarmed President Xi Jinping’s government. Host Stephanie Flanders talks to Bloomberg Chief Economist Tom Orlik about the outlook for the world’s biggest country. He says China likely has been overstating its growth for years, giving critics reason to question how big its economy actually is right now. But China’s leadership has proven it can develop that economy, and “it would be a big mistake for us to underestimate how big they will likely become in the next 10 or 20 years,” Orlik says.

Flanders also talks worker wages with Rachel Reeves, who as the UK’s Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer is the chief economic voice of the opposition Labour Party. What is a responsible pay rise for workers in an era of high inflation? It’s a tricky question for left-of-center politicians on either side of the Atlantic to answer when voters are hurting, but a wage-price spiral would hurt lower income households worst of all. Reeves doesn’t provide a concrete answer on pay, but does say the trick to giving everyone a raise is faster growth.

