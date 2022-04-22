(Bloomberg) -- Beijing said 14 people tested positive for Covid-19 late Friday, with local authorities shutting a school as officials race to stop the virus spreading further in the Chinese capital.

A total of 10 students from a middle school have tested positive for Covid so far, with another four infected people found in separate cases between 4 p.m. and 10 pm Friday, the city’s health authorities told reporters at a briefing.

That has prompted authorities to close down the school for a week and roll out testing for students and workers there.

“The Covid outbreak is complex and stealthy and we are facing new challenges,” city government spokesperson Xu Hejian said at the briefing late Friday. “The new infections we reported today keep us on high alert and allow no relaxation nor negligence.”

The other cases are in two separate infection chains - with two positive cases connected to a tour group and another two cases connected to a home decorator. As a result, tighter Covid testing requirements have been imposed for workers in those sectors.

Beijing’s Covid situation is “urgent and serious” following the detection of several clusters in recent days, Cai Qi, the city’s Communist Party chief said in a statement published by the municipal government’s official WeChat account at the same time as the briefing. Such clusters create a “high risk of subsequent and covert spread,” according to the statement.

The Chinese capital, with nearly 22 million residents, has been reporting small Covid flareups following the end of Winter Olympics and Paralympics around mid March, though daily infections have never exceeded a dozen.

Meanwhile, financial hub Shanghai is still dealing with the nation’s worst outbreak in two years. Nationwide, daily infections have started to moderate from more than 29,000 a week ago.

