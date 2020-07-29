(Bloomberg) -- Belarus accused a Kremlin-linked military contractor of sending 200 fighters to destabilize the country ahead of Aug. 9 presidential elections in which longtime ruler Alexander Lukashenko is facing an unprecedented challenge.

Police detained 32 Russians near the Belarusian capital Minsk who were part of the private Wagner group of mercenaries, the state-run Belta news service reported Wednesday, citing unnamed security officials. Another Russian was arrested in the south of Belarus, it said.

The Russians wore military-style dress and behaved in an “untypical” manner for tourists, including by refusing to drink alcohol, according to the news service, which published a list of names and birth dates of those detained.

Wagner is controlled by Yegveny Prigozhin, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin who has deployed his private army to hot spots around the world including Africa, the Middle East and Latin America in support of Kremlin policy.

Lukashenko, an ex-collective farm director who has ruled his former Soviet nation of 9.4 million with an iron fist since 1994, has warned of foreign interference ahead of the vote. Relations between Belarus and Russia have deteriorated in recent years over Minsk’s refusal to accept closer integration with its much larger neighbor despite continuing economic dependence on Moscow.

Lukashenko is facing a challenge from three opposition groups who’ve united behind Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the wife of a jailed political YouTube blogger who registered as a candidate after he was detained. She’s gained backing from the team of former banker Viktor Babariko, whose candidacy was rejected by officials this month after he was detained by security services in June.

Prigozhin, who’s known as “Putin’s chef” because of his Kremlin catering contracts, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment sent via his Concord company.

Russian nationalist author Zakhar Prilepin, who took part in fighting alongside rebels in eastern Ukraine, said some of those detained in Belarus were “former fighters from our battalion,” in a statement on his Telegram channel. He suggested they were heading to another country via Belarus.

The Russian Foreign Ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Russia’s ambassador to Belarus said the embassy hadn’t received any information about the arrests, the state-run Tass news service reported.

