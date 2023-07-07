You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Jul 7, 2023
Belarus Group to Kick-start Zimbabwe Carbon Exchange, Zuma Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Belarus African Foreign Trade Association has allocated 2 million carbon credits to initiate trade in the offsets in Zimbabwe’s newly launched exchange, the Africa Voluntary Carbon Credits Market, in the country.
“I have the memorandum of intent of these carbon offsets which have been certified and validated,” said former South African President Jacob Zuma, who is representing the organization at a conference in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. “This is our pledge to kick-start the process.”
