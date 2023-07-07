(Bloomberg) -- The Belarus African Foreign Trade Association has allocated 2 million carbon credits to initiate trade in the offsets in Zimbabwe’s newly launched exchange, the Africa Voluntary Carbon Credits Market, in the country.

“I have the memorandum of intent of these carbon offsets which have been certified and validated,” said former South African President Jacob Zuma, who is representing the organization at a conference in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. “This is our pledge to kick-start the process.”

