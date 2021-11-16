(Bloomberg) -- Images of migrants flooding the Belarusian border zones against Poland and Lithuania prompted a no-confidence motion against a Nordic government more than 500 miles away.

Most of the opposition filed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s coalition government on Tuesday, saying the nation -- which shares a 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) border with Belarus’ ally Russia -- is inadequately prepared to counter hybrid attacks that take the form of migrant flows.

Finland has fresh experience of such flows in 2015, when more than 30,000 Asian and Middle Eastern people suddenly appeared on the Russian border seeking asylum. Officials then concluded that the crossings were probably part of a hybrid attack masterminded in Moscow.

The Finnish opposition proposed adding a clause to legislation that would allow the government to stop accepting asylum applications in case of mass entry to safeguard national security.

No-confidence motions are a common way to force debate in the Finnish parliament, with Marin’s government already clearing seven votes since taking power less than two years ago.

