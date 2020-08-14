(Bloomberg) -- Exiled Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya emerged in a new video Friday to back calls for a general strike against the rule of Alexander Lukashenko, insisting that she had won Sunday’s presidential election.

“The situation is critical,” said Tikhanovskaya, urging mayors of all Belarusian towns and cities to call demonstrations with citizens on Saturday and Sunday to back the victory she said she won in the vote. “Let’s together defend our choice.”

She thanked workers of state-run companies who “are already not afraid and have gone on strike” in support of her and appealed to others to join them, saying Belarusians no longer want to live under Lukashenko’s rule. “The majority don’t believe in his victory,” she said.

The video was Tikhanovskaya’s first appearance since she fled to neighboring Lithuania after being detained for about seven hours in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, on Monday. In contrast to two videos that emerged shortly after her departure, she appeared relaxed and confident as she condemned violence against protesters and thanked supporters for backing her call for political change.

“Our voices must be heard,” she said.

Work Stoppages

She spoke as employees at state-run companies, such as the giant Minsk Automobile Plant, were responding to calls to join the strike Friday. Others began walking out on Thursday, including hundreds of people at Zhodino-based Belaz, which produces trucks used in mining.

Her appearance also came as European Union foreign ministers hold an extraordinary meeting Friday on the crisis in Belarus amid mounting pressure to restore sanctions previously lifted against Lukashenko’s regime.

“We need additional sanctions against those who violated democratic values or abused human rights in Belarus,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter. “I am confident today’s EU Foreign Ministers’ discussion will demonstrate our strong support for the rights of the people in Belarus.”

Lukashenko denied speculation that he had left the country and called on workers to stay at their posts, the state-owned Belta news service reported Friday.

The threat of a general strike is a further blow to the president, who built much of his support during his 26-year rule on maintaining employment at state-run enterprises following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Despite brutal crackdowns by riot police and more than 6,700 detentions, Lukashenko has faced daily protests since claiming to have won Sunday’s presidential election with 80% support.

Protests continued Thursday, with doctors and nurses forming human chains along the streets of Minsk. Thousands joined peaceful marches in the capital and other cities, often led by women dressed in white and waving flowers to call for an end to police brutality.

Official Apology

The government appeared to change tack in response to the outcry. Interior Minister Yuriy Karaev appeared on state TV late Thursday and apologized for “violence, as they call it,” while also insisting that riot police had acted to “save the county’s constitutional integrity.”

As officials unexpectedly began to free many detainees from prisons overnight, those who had been released gave harrowing accounts of torture which spread through social media after a block on Internet access was lifted.

The authorities’ strategy appears to be to “make small concessions, apologize a little, don’t touch the women’s protests, in the hope that the protesters will get tired and disperse,” Artyom Shraibman, founder of Minsk-based political consultancy Sense Analytics, wrote on Telegram.

