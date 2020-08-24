(Bloomberg) -- Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko vowed new steps to crack down on opponents after more demonstrations against his 26-year rule brought tens of thousands of people in to the streets of the capital and other cities over the weekend demanding his resignation.

Police detained two members of the opposition’s coordinating council in Minsk Monday as they sought to organize a strike at one of the country’s largest factories.

On Sunday, more than 100,000 people gathered in and around Independence Square in Minsk, despite phalanxes of riot police and barbed-wire barricades spread across the city. Police patrols on main highways leading to Minsk slowed incoming traffic, making it harder for protesters from other parts of the country to reach the capital.

Lukashenko was shown on state television flying into his Minsk residence in a helicopter carrying an automatic rifle and clad in a bullet-proof vest, with his 15-year-old son, similarly armed, in tow. He basked in pledges of support from riot police guarding the residence.

The former Soviet collective farm boss is confronting the biggest challenge to his rule after claiming a landslide in the Aug. 9 election, which triggered protests and international condemnation of the vote. Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who fled to Lithuania after the results, has been spurring followers to take to the streets, while urging foreign powers not to intervene.

Russia, Belarus’ closest ally, warned Western countries to stay out of the conflict after congratulating Lukashenko on his election victory. The U.S. and EU have denounced that vote. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun is in Lithuania Monday to discuss the situation. He meets Russian officials Tuesday in Moscow.

Kremlin Concern

The Kremlin is still concerned by signs of “external intervention in Belarus’ affairs,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday, declining to specify what countries he was referring to. He said that the Kremlin is not in contact with the opposition’s coordinating council and that to do so would amount to intervention on the part of Russia. While he conceded that opposition leaders haven’t made anti-Russian statements, he said the Kremlin remains more impressed with politicians in Belarus who support closer ties with Moscow.

The opposition that backed Tikhanovskaya’s bid for the presidency is seeking to reassure Russia that any change of power wouldn’t necessarily push Belarus closer to the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Russia signaled on Sunday that it isn’t convinced. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Tikhanovskaya of harboring an allegedly anti-Russian political agenda, telling a forum near Moscow that he also supports a constitutional reform plan by Lukashenko as “very promising.”

Opposition groups call that offer inadequate.

Lukashenko’s government has sought to play up the geopolitical stakes in the conflict. Monday, the Defense Ministry said its helicopters repulsed an incursion by eight balloons carrying anti-government slogans from NATO-member Lithuania.

Supporters of the protests there had gathered near the border and released the balloons. Lithuania, for its part, accused the Belarusian helicopters of violating its airspace, according to a statement from its Foreign Ministry.

Strike Calls

In Belarus, opposition leaders have called on workers across the country to go on strike to build pressure on the regime, while Lukashenko vowed to shut any factories where work stoppages took place. Two leaders of the strike movement at the Minsk Tractor Plant, known as MTZ, were detained Monday, the opposition said. The two are also members of the coordinating council that Tikhanovskaya has formed for dialog with the regime.

Efforts to broaden the strikes appeared to be struggling under pressure from management and the security services. “It’s Brownian motion to which we are trying to bring some order,” said Siarhei Antusevich, Deputy Chairman of Belarusian Congress of Democratic Trade Unions, which is trying to organize strike committees into a single national entity.

After an extremely brutal crackdown on protesters in the first days following the vote failed to scotch the opposition movement, Lukashenko has stuck mainly to shows of force, with riot police not confronting protesters and military drills on his western border, and public derision for his critics.

Lukashenko “is sure that he can rewind to the beginning, let the protests blow off steam, punish some and intimidate others and return his old control over the country,” political analyst Artem Shraibman wrote on the Tut.by news website Monday. “That’s another illusion but to recognize that, Lukashenko will need new, more convincing signs that the country he’s used to no longer exists.”

