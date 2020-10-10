(Bloomberg) -- Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko met with jailed opposition leaders, his first meeting with members of the coordinating council, according to Belta.

Lukashenko spent four and half hours at the KGB jail, the state news service said, citing the unofficial Pool Pervogo telegram channel, which is widely seen as run by people close to the presidential press service. Viktar Babaryka, the former head of Russian-owned lender Belgazprombank who planned to run in the August presidential election, and his son were among the group, according to a photo posted by the channel.

The authorities have jailed opposition leaders and forced others to flee the country in the face of daily protests against Lukashenko’s claimed landslide victory on Aug. 9. While Western governments including Germany and Lithuania have refused to recognize his election, Russian President Vladimir Putin has supported his ally, offering Belarus $1.5 billion in loans and blaming the unrest on the West.

While the outcome of the talks wasn’t disclosed, Lukashenko went to hear the opposition members’ opinions and told the jailed group that “you won’t write the constitution in the streets,” Belta reported.

Putin has backed Lukashenko’s vague plans for constitutional reform, something the Belarusian president has announced previously in his 26-year rule without result, but which could open the door to a change in leadership.

