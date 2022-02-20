(Bloomberg) -- Russia and Belarus will extend their biggest joint military drills in years due to escalating tensions in Donbas in eastern Ukraine, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

Previously, Russia had said it would return its troops to their bases after the training exercises, which were scheduled to finish on Sunday. The statement comes as tensions spike over Russia’s military buildup near the Ukraine border. Moscow has repeatedly denied it plans to invade.

Russia-backed separatists and Ukraine have each accused the other of repeated cease-fire violations in recent days in Donbas, where the separatists have declared two breakaway regions.

