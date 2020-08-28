(Bloomberg) -- Belarusian authorities stepped up pressure on the opposition with mass arrests during a protest after Russian President Vladimir Putin offered more support to his embattled ally Alexander Lukashenko.

More than 280 people were detained Thursday evening in the capital Minsk, according to the Viasna human rights center. The Interior Ministry said Friday that 114 people are being held awaiting court hearings, while 50 reporters were brought in for document checks.

Police in riot gear targeted peaceful demonstrators, according to video posted by Radio Liberty from the event. The more aggressive tactics came after Putin said Russia had prepared a reserve force of police officers to assist Lukashenko if necessary.

“So there’s no dispute: this bacchanalia is ending and we need to deal with the economy,” Lukashenko said, referring to the protests during a visit to a dairy factory in Orsha, according to the state-owned news agency Belta.

Lukashenko is facing the largest wave of protests in his 26-year rule after he declared a landslide victory in the disputed Aug. 9 elections. Opposition meetings had largely been left alone following widespread outrage over the initial violent police crackdown on protesters, in which nearly 7,000 were detained, some in custody were allegedly tortured and at least 5 died.

‘Hybrid War’

During a Thursday meeting with officials in Minsk, Lukashenko vowed to “deal with the street” and called the unrest “hybrid war against Belarus.”

The U.S. and European Union have condemned the violent police crackdown and dispute the election results.

EU foreign ministers are meeting Friday to discuss a planned blacklist on at least 15 to 20 Belarus officials suspected of aiding election fraud and the crackdown. Several of the ministers said Lukashenko may also be included on the list, which involves asset freezes and travel bans.

The opposition holds daily rallies in Minsk and is planning another mass demonstration over the weekend. More than 100,000 people attended a protest last Sunday to demand new elections

