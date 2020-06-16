(Bloomberg) -- Belarus announced plans to return to international debt markets for long-sought financing, looking to benefit from a revival in the global credit market after a fresh round of stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

The former Soviet republic mandated banks to arrange investor calls for a dual-tranche U.S. dollar deal. That would be the first dollar debt sale in more than two years for the country rated B with a stable outlook at both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings.

Belarus is taking a second attempt at an international bond sale this year after the spread of the coronavirus thwarted plans for euro- and dollar-denominated issuance. The government is looking to fill coffers and buttress the economy before presidential elections in August.

A successful sale would make Belarus one of the riskiest countries to tap markets since the start of the pandemic, with unprecedented stimulus by central banks in developed markets helping buoy investor appetite. Egypt, rated one step higher at Fitch, sold a record $5 billion in bonds last month.

Belarus’s Finance Ministry declined to comment.

