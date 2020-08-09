(Bloomberg) -- Voters in Belarus are going to the polls in presidential elections Sunday with incumbent Alexander Lukashenko bidding to extend his 26-year rule into a sixth term.

Polling opened at 8 a.m. in Belarus and is due to close at 8.p.m. State television may report an exit poll after voting ends, while the central election commission is expected to announce official results on Monday.

Lukashenko, 65, a former Soviet collective farm boss, is competing for a further five-year term against opposition groups who’ve united behind Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. Three other candidates are also on the ballot in the nation of 9.4 million, sandwiched between Russia and the NATO states of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

Tikhanovskaya, 38, has pledged to call fresh elections within six months if she wins. The stay-at-home mother and former teacher entered the race when her husband Sergei, a political blogger, was detained and barred from registering as a presidential candidate.

