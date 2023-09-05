(Bloomberg) -- Belarusian embassies will no longer issue passports, a move that may hurt the diaspora’s ability to stay abroad legally unless its members risk a trip home where repressions continue unabated.

President Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree on Monday which only allows people to apply for new passports in Belarus. It also requires that owners of real estate and cars to either be physically present in order to sell their property, or produce a power of attorney signed inside Belarus.

Lukashenko, in power since 1994, claimed another term in 2020, triggering unprecedented protests. Thousands of people have fled the country amid ongoing repressions, most of them to neighboring Poland and Lithuania.

Even now, state-controlled media and Telegram channels regularly publish videos showing arrests of people who took part in protests three years ago or merely made posts on social media criticizing the country’s regime or Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The new legislation threatens to leave emigres in legal limbo as their passports expire. It may also make it virtually impossible to sell Belarus-based property without visiting the country, a financial blow to those seeking to settle abroad.

The exiled opposition led by Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is in the early stages of talks with foreign governments, including in the European Union, to recognize a special offshore passport for Belarusians which will be issued by her office. In the meantime, she urged Belarusians to avoid visiting their homeland in order to renew passports amid risk of arbitrary arrests.

“No document in the world is worth one’s freedom,” she said on Telegram.

