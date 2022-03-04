(Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick said he won’t stand for re-election to the Coca-Cola Co. board.

Kotick said in a statement Friday that he is stepping down from the board after 10 years to focus his full attention on Activision’s pending acquisition by Microsoft Corp. That deal, valued at almost $70 billion, is expected to close next year.

Kotick’s long tenure at the helm of the video-game company has been marked by employee complaints of sexism, a hostile work culture and mismanagement of assault claims. He came under pressure to resign last fall after reports that he failed to make the Activision board aware of allegations of rape and other serious misconduct.

