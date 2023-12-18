(Bloomberg) -- New Hope Liuhe Co., China’s top animal feed maker and leading meat producer, is selling controlling stakes worth 4.2 billion yuan ($590 million) in two core operations to raise cash after heavy losses this year.

The company will sell 51% of its poultry business to state-owned China Animal Husbandry Group for 2.7 billion yuan, and 67% of its food processing unit to Hainan Shengchen Investment Co. for 1.5 billion yuan, according to filings to the Shenzhen exchange Friday. Hainan Shengchen is an investment platform under the parent company New Hope.

New Hope Liuhe, along with other meat producers, has been struggling to make a profit because of sluggish consumer demand as China’s recovery from the pandemic proves slower than expected. It posted a net loss of 874.9 million yuan in the third quarter, bringing losses this year to 3.86 billion yuan.

Other companies have also been looking to sell some China operations. Cargill Inc., the top agricultural commodities trader, agreed to sell its Cargill Protein China business to private equity firm DCP Capital, a spokesperson said in May. The deal was expected to close in 2023, subject to regulatory approval.

Tyson Foods Inc., the biggest US meat company, was exploring a potential sale of its China business, people with knowledge of the matter said in August. The process was at an early stage, they said.

Completion of New Hope’s two deals are subject to approval by shareholders and the government, according to the exchange filing. Once finalized, they will improve capital security and reduce debt pressure. Bloomberg reported the potential sale of the poultry unit stake in June.

New Hope Liuhe will focus on its feed and pig business and work to reduce pig-farming costs after the deals are done, Chairman Zhang Minggui said in a separate filing Monday. The country’s pig farmers have been mostly losing money this year, as production costs increased to counter an upsurge in African swine fever, while demand is weaker than expected.

The company also plans to sell part of its pig-breeding operations to strategic investors by the end of this year or in the first quarter of 2024.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.