(Bloomberg) -- A consortium backed by e-commerce investor Belerion Capital has decided to drop its pursuit of embattled UK online shopping emporium THG Plc, people familiar with the matter said.

The investor group, which also includes hedge fund King Street Capital Management, could announce as soon as Wednesday that it’s no longer planning a bid for THG, the people said.

Manchester-based THG last month rejected a bid from the consortium valuing the firm at £2.1 billion ($2.6 billion), saying the offer of 170 pence per share “significantly undervalued the company.” The Belerion consortium has until 5 p.m. Thursday to announce whether it’s going to make a formal bid or walk away.

A representative for Belerion declined to comment, while a spokesperson for THG didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

