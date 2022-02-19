(Bloomberg) --

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said a decision on whether to extend the life of Belgium’s nuclear reactors beyond 2025 will be taken in mid-March.

“This is a technical and substantive discussion,” De Croo said in an interview with L’echo newspaper published on Saturday. “We will do everything to reduce the risk as much as possible, because zero risk does not exist; no energy system can technically offer that. We do not act on a whim.”

Belgium confirmed in late 2021 its plans to proceed with a phase-out of existing nuclear power plants by 2025, but kept open the option of extending the lifetime of two reactors to ensure energy supply security. As part of the process, Engie SA -- the operator of the plants -- will have to submit a long-term plan for the reactors.

Belgium’s decision comes at a time when Europe is mired in one of the worst energy crises in its history, with power prices having jumped more than fourfold compared to pre-pandemic levels. The crunch has not only exposed Europe’s supply vulnerabilities, but also the entrenched cultural and political divisions over the nuclear industry and a failure to forge a collective vision.

When asked if the nuclear decision may endanger his administration, De Croo said that the government has “survived bigger fires before.”

