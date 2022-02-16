(Bloomberg) -- The popular 400 gram jars of Nutella chocolate spread will no longer be available at Belgian supermarket Colruyt SA as the retailer faces price pressure from a rival seller and inflation squeezes consumers.

Colruyt’s promise to provide “the lowest price, on every product, at every moment” was put to the test when Dutch retailer giant Ahold Delhaize N.V.’s supermarket chain Albert Heijn BV offered its 400 gram Nutella jar in Belgium for a price of 2.29 euros ($2.59). The same jar is available for 3.49 euros in Albert Heijn’s stores in the Netherlands.

Colruyt removed the smaller jars from its shelves as 900 gram jar fits in better with its target group of families who do their weekly shopping, the company’s spokesperson told Bloomberg in an emailed statement.

Ferrero International S.A., the supplier and producer of Nutella, refused to become involved with the battle between the two supermarket chains when Colruyt asked the company to lower its purchase price of its world-famous hazelnut cocoa spread, according to Belgian newspaper De Tijd.

Ferrero didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Albert Heijn said its revenue in Belgium exceeded one billion euros last year and its network of stores in the Flanders region grew to 65. “We’re very pleased with the big market share gains that we’ve had in Albert Heijn in the last year and I expect this to continue into 2022,” said Ahold’s Chief Financial Officer Natalie Knight in a phone interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday.

