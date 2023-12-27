(Bloomberg) -- The Belgian National Bank chief’s term has yet to be renewed, potentially leaving the central bank without a leader early next year.

Governor Pierre Wunsch’s mandate comes to an end Jan. 1 and “so far, the government has not announced a decision related to this mandate,” the institution’s spokesman said by e-mail on Wednesday. Wunsch, 56, has been at the central bank since 2011 and took the top job in 2019 when he was appointed for a five-year term.

Belgian newspaper L’Echo reported that while there is no opposition to Wunsch staying in the post, the government has been unable to provide formal approval due to disagreements relating to appointments at the top of the federal administration.

The executive is working on a solution, its spokesperson said when contacted by Bloomberg, without further elaborating.

Terms at the central bank are renewable until the governor reaches the official retirement age. The appointment becomes effective via a royal decree signed by the king.

Should the government fail to reappoint Wunsch on time, Deputy Governor Steven Vanackere would take over on an interim basis, according to L’Echo. It’s unclear who would represent Belgium on the European Central Bank Governing Council.

The Belgian National Bank’s spokesperson said the central bank is “analyzing the legal impact at various levels” of the unprecedented scenario that there’s no governor on Jan. 2.

