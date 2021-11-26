(Bloomberg) -- Belgium said it has confirmed one case of a concerning new Covid-19 variant in someone who traveled from abroad.

Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke told reporters the variant was detected in an unvaccinated person who first tested positive for Covid-19 on Nov. 22. The new strain prompted the European Union on Friday to recommend suspending air travel from the region.

Belgium also Friday ordered a new set of steps to combat the spiraling growth of Covid-19 cases, including a closure of nightclubs for three weeks and restricting privately organized parties.

Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo said that restaurants and bars must limit tables to six people and close by 11 p.m. He also said the public will be banned from indoor sporting events.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.