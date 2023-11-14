(Bloomberg) -- Belgium tightened rules around prescribing Novo Nordisk A/S’s Ozempic and other diabetes medications amid shortages driven by competing demand for the drugs as a popular remedy for weight loss.

The drugs may only be prescribed to patients with type 2 diabetes and people with certain types of obesity, the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products said in a statement on Tuesday. The legally binding directive in Belgium also covers Novo’s Rybelsus and Victoza, as well as Eli Lilly & Co.’s Trulicity and AstraZeneca Plc’s Bydureon, it said.

The Belgian agency warned in September that the availability of Ozempic is limited due to “an acute increase in demand.” The restrictions on the use of the named medicines, including Ozempic, will last until June 2024, it said.

Beyond diabetes patients, the drugs will also be available to people with a body mass index equal to or more than 35 — or patients with a BMI equal or greater than 30 who suffer from at least one weight-related co-morbidity — under the condition they’re prescribed by a doctor specializing in endocrinology.

Ozempic and similar drugs have become increasingly popular for weight-loss patients as they help suppress food cravings as a side effect. However, growing demand is starting to outpace production capacities, which could lead to shortages for diabetes patients.

A Novo spokesperson said the company encourages its products to be used for the approved conditions, which for Ozempic is type 2 diabetes.

--With assistance from Christian Wienberg.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.