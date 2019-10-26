Belgium’s First Female Prime Minister Is Poised to Take Office

(Bloomberg) -- Belgium is getting its first female prime minister.

Budget and Civil Service Minister Sophie Wilmes will succeed Charles Michel, who has served in an acting capacity since an inconclusive election in May. He’s taking office as president of the European Council, which involves chairing meetings of European Union leaders, on Dec. 1.

Wilmes, 44, is a former European Commission official and, like Michel, a lawmaker of the Liberals. She’s due to remain caretaker prime minister while negotiations between political parties for the formation of a new federal government continue.

Michel, who has headed Belgium’s government since 2014, said on Twitter that Wilmes will be proposed to King Philippe as the next premier.

