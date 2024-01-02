(Bloomberg) -- The National Bank of Belgium asked Pierre Wunsch to temporarily stay on as governor even after his term expired on Monday.

The central bank’s Council of Regency, its highest internal committee, “responded positively” to a request by the Belgian government to keep Wunsch in place on an exceptional basis until a formal decision on his reappointment has been taken, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The move will help the institution function until Belgium’s federal government reappoints Wunsch for a second five-year term. Wunsch also sits on the European Central Bank’s Governing Council.

The government, deadlocked over other appointments, failed to renew his mandate last year, with Prime Minister Alexander De Croo appealing to the central bank to consider “how, exceptionally, for a short period” Wunsch can remain in office on the basis of the “continuity principle.”

“The Council of Regency stresses that the current situation is highly exceptional and that this temporary solution is suboptimal having regard to the principle of central bank independence enshrined in European law,” it said, adding that the government should take a decision “on the appointment of a governor as soon as possible.”

Wunsch, 56, has been at the central bank since 2011 and its governor since 2019. Terms at the central bank are renewable until the governor reaches the official retirement age. The appointment becomes effective via a royal decree signed by Belgium’s king.

