(Bloomberg) -- Belgian deputy Prime Minister Vincent Van Peteghem said the European Union should consider scrapping its trade deal with the U.K. if Boris Johnson’s government undermines its post-Brexit agreements.

Van Peteghem told Bloomberg Television on Friday that the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, should weigh the option of scrapping the EU-U.K. trade deal if Britain revokes its commitments to the Northern Ireland protocol, which Johnson agreed to as part of the divorce from the EU.

The EU’s Brexit chief Maros Sefcovic is meeting with his U.K. counterpart, David Frost, in Brussels on Friday to try to resolve a stand off over the protocol, which allowed the U.K. to leave the bloc’s single market without creating a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Frost has demanded extensive changes to the agreement, saying it damages trade in the region, and has threatened to use Article 16 of the protocol that allows either side to introduce safeguard measures in case of “economic, societal or environmental difficulties.”

Bloomberg reported last month that the EU was considering terminating its trade deal with the U.K. if London were to trigger Article 16.

“It’s important that negotiations continue and that we have a good relationship with the U.K.,” Van Peteghem said.

