(Bloomberg) -- Belgium will abolish the remaining virus restrictions next week in a second round of easing and hand over management of the pandemic to local authorities as all indicators used to monitor the outbreak are in decline.

Starting Monday, the use of a covid pass, which provides proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test result, will no longer be required to gain access to most venues, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said in Brussels. Masks will still be required from the age of 12 in public transportation, hospitals and care and nursing homes.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.