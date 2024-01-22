8h ago
Belgium to Give Ukraine €611m in Military Aid in 2024: Umerov
(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed military assistance and the development on the front lines with Belgian counterpart Ludivine Dedonder by phone, Umerov said on Monday in a post on social media platform X.
The ministers discussed Belgium’s participation in the air force capability coalition, pilots training and modernization of Ukraine’s defense forces. Belgium will provide Ukraine with €611 million in military aid this year, according to Umerov.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is visiting Kyiv on Monday and pledged to help the war-battered country to get more weapons and ammunition and has promised to provide a loan for weapon purchases. Ukraine is working on bilateral agreements with its partners on military assistance as more than $100 billion of promised funds by the US and EU remain suspended because of political infighting.
