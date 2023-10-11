(Bloomberg) -- Belgium will invest €1.7 billion next year to assist Ukraine by drawing on its own tax revenue from frozen Russian assets, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said, as the European Union mulls a broader windfall levy on profits from the sanctioned cash.

Most of the frozen Russian central bank assets — now more than €200 billion — are held in Europe, with the bulk of them at settlement giant Euroclear SA in Belgium. Those proceeds are subject to a 25% corporate tax in Belgium.

After meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Brussels, De Croo told reporters Wednesday that Belgium’s tax proceeds will be used to finance military equipment, reconstruction and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

“We have decided that 100% of the taxation of the proceeds is going to the Ukrainian people,” De Croo said. “It has been the case last year, it will be the case for 2024. Our methods could be an inspiration for other countries.”

More broadly, the EU, along with Group of Seven nations, are still discussing a plan to tax the profits generated from immobilized Russian sovereign assets and funnel the revenue to Kyiv.

On Wednesday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen backed the idea, calling it a “reasonable proposal” that is distinct from actually seizing the cash.

“We are working together with the European Commission to see how the legislation can be changed,” De Croo said. “We hope progress can be made. If at some point access to those proceeds would be legally possible, of course we will be an enthusiastic partner in that.”

He separately said that the G-7 and Belgium are working together “to cut off Russian diamonds completely from our retail markets” and are very close to finalizing the so-called traceability system. Belgium previously said that a ban on import of Russian diamonds should take effect on Jan. 1.

“If you only do it on the wholesale market, then it’ll be traded through other diamond centers in the world and you will still have it in our shops and it won’t make any difference for Russia,” he said.

Read more: Yellen Signals Support for Windfall Tax on Frozen Russian Assets

--With assistance from Katharina Rosskopf and Olesia Safronova.

(Updates with De Croo quote, Zelenskiy post starting in fourth paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.