(Bloomberg) -- Belgian authorities will consider imposing more measures to contain fresh outbreaks of the coronavirus, as the prime minister said imposing a nationwide lockdown again would be a measure of last resort.

Premier Sophie Wilmes brought forward to Monday a high-level meeting with ministers and regional government leaders to plan future steps. She said on Twitter that a local approach remains “of fundamental importance” for the areas most struck by the virus after putting mayors and provincial governors in charge of battling the outbreaks.

In an earlier post on Saturday, Wilmes said people should be able to retain the “few liberties regained” after easing started in May following a 47-day regime of strict confinement. Belgian virologists have been warning about the start of a second wave of the pandemic, as local clusters of infections have multiplied in the past two weeks.

Antwerp, the most populous city of Belgium’s Dutch-speaking northern region of Flanders and home to Europe’s second-biggest port, has been hit the hardest, with 77 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the past seven days. The latest official data show that almost 15% of the country’s 581 municipalities have already surpassed Belgian health officials’ threshold of 20 weekly infections per 100,000.

Antwerp Mayor Bart De Wever, who last week banned gatherings of more than 10 people in the city effective Saturday and announced sweeping police checks of social-distancing rules in bars and restaurants, said the Security Council’s decision on Thursday to maintain a limit of 15 social contacts per week was a “mistake.” Antwerp is not a unique case, it’s just first to be confronted with a rapid rise in the infection rate, De Wever said in an interview with Flemish newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws.

