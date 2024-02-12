(Bloomberg) -- Believe SA’s founder Denis Ladegaillerie has partnered with investment firms to offer to take the company private in a deal that valued the French record label at €1.46 billion ($1.58 billion) and follows a 36% decline in its shares after a 2021 initial public offering.

Ladegaillerie, who is also the company’s chief executive officer, TCV, the company’s largest shareholder, and private equity firm EQT are offering €15 a share for the Paris-based company’s outstanding stock, the consortium said in a statement on Monday. The offer represents a 21% premium to the shares’ closing price on Friday.

The group has agreements to buy about 72% of Believe’s shares and has obtained offers from investors holding another 3% at the offer price, it said in the statement. The consortium said it will file a tender offer for the remaining shares in the second quarter. Once the group obtains 90% of Believe’s shares, it can squeeze out outstanding shareholders and delist the company.

Believe, which has roughly 2,000 employees in 50 countries, was founded in 2005 as a music label targeting independent artists and offering tools to expand online. The company’s shares foundered after a listing in June 2021, though they’d recovered somewhat last year, rising about 8.3% in 2023.

