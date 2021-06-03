The CRTC decision to reverse wholesale rates was not surprising: BCE CEO

Bell Canada has signed a deal with Amazon Web Services Inc. to boost its 5G network capabilities.

Under the deal, Bell will embed AWS computing and storage services at the edge of its 5G network.

The new high-speed 5G networks that companies are building are expected to support a wide range of new applications.

Bell says its new network can respond faster and handle greater volumes of data than previous generations of wireless technology.

It says the integration with AWS will help minimize latency and allow new technologies such as immersive gaming, ultra-high-definition video streaming, self-driving vehicles and smart manufacturing.

Bell's 5G network is available to about 35 per cent of Canadians and the company expects to increase that to 70 per cent by the end of the year.

