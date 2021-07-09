(Bloomberg) -- U.S. aviation regulators are expected to add hundreds of Bell helicopters to an emergency order requiring inspections of potentially faulty rotors that led to a June 28 fatal crash in Canada.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday the number of copters that must be inspected before they can fly will be about 359 in the U.S. and approximately 529 worldwide. An emergency directive issued Wednesday applied to only 140 helicopters in the U.S.

Bell is a subsidiary of Textron Inc.

