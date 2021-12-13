Bellus Health jumps on promising results for chronic cough treatment

Bellus Health Inc. shares advanced after revealing promising test results for a treatment for chronic cough.

The Laval, Que.-based biotech firm said Monday its therapeutic treatment for refractory chronic cough (RCC) achieved a 34 per cent reduction in cough frequency in a Phase 2b trial.

“We are extremely pleased with the compelling topline results from the Phase 2b SOOTHE trial which highlight BLU-5937’s best-in-class potential for the treatment of refractory chronic cough,” said Roberto Bellini, chief executive officer of Bellus Health, in a release.

“RCC is a prevalent and growing condition that significantly impacts the quality of life of an estimated nine million patients in the United States and nine million patients in Europe.”

Following the conclusion of its Phase 2 trial, Bellus will now request a meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about commencing Phase 3 trials, which the company said is expected to commence in the second half of 2022.