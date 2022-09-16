(Bloomberg) -- FedEx’s announcement that it would be withdrawing its earnings forecast is another indication the US and global economies are slowing.

The delivery company is a bellwether for the economic outlook, and it is highly sensitive to global monetary conditions. These conditions have yet to improve while central banks around the world remain squarely focused on eradicating elevated inflation, pointing to more underperformance ahead for FedEx.

Higher interest rates are feeding through to higher borrowing rates across the board, while banks are tightening their lending standards and credit spreads are widening. Mortgage rates are rising fast, too, which is putting the squeeze on consumption, with some measures in Thursday’s retail sales report for August coming in much weaker than expected. There is more to come.

Revenues, about the only fundamental support currently contributing to S&P returns, will be stressed in such an environment, leaving equities on flimsier ground and prone to higher volatility, especially while gamma is negative.

