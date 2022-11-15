(Bloomberg) -- Frida, a search-and-rescue Labrador who became a national hero after helping to locate earthquake victims amid debris across the Americas, has passed away due to natural causes, Mexico’s Navy reported Tuesday. She was 13 years old.

Memorialized on a stamp in 2018, Frida was deployed to disaster zones to help find survivors and victims across Mexico as well as in Haiti and Ecuador.

Following Haiti’s 2010 earthquake, Frida located 12 survivors amid the rubble and helped locate 43 deceased victims following other disasters, according to Mexico’s Navy. She became a national hero after a 7.1-magnitude quake in 2017 that killed an estimated 370 in Mexico City and surrounding areas. She retired from service in 2019.

Mexico’s Navy said that Frida finished her search-and-rescue training in a record time of only eight months -- faster than the usual 12 months due to her “noteworthy aptitude.”

Earlier this year, a bronze life-size statue of Frida in her special rescue uniform comprising goggles, harness and safety boots was unveiled in her honor in Mexico City. The plaque on the statue reads in part:

“In gratitude for the affection and love that you continue to sow in our great Naval family, in millions of Mexican men and women, and beyond our borders.”

