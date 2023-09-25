(Bloomberg) -- At Bloomberg Pursuits, we love to travel. And we always want to make sure we’re doing it right. So we’re talking to road warriors to learn about their high-end hacks, tips and off-the-wall experiences. These are the Distinguished Travel Hackers .

Sandy Yawn has more than 30 years of experience in the yachting industry and spends 11 months of the year on board luxury vessels. She’s the captain—and star—of Below Deck Mediterranean, the hit reality show that follows the crews of superyachts and the demanding uber-wealthy guests on board. This season, Captain Sandy and her crew sail around the glittering Italian Riviera on the 180-foot motor yacht Mustique, starting out in the historic port city of Genoa. According to Yacht Charter Fleet, the Mustique costs more than €230,000 ($245,272) to hire out per week in the summer.

Growing up in Florida, Yawn spent every weekend out on the water with her family but never thought she could turn her hobby into a career. Her journey to becoming a captain began when she answered a help wanted ad in the paper to become a boat washer. She took that job, and eventually one of the owners of the boats she took care of sent to her to boat school, where she learned her trade. As a captain of a luxury vessel, she has to negotiate things such as navigating around busy industrial ports, traveling in inclement weather, managing clashes of personalities on board with the crew, but also dealing with wild guests, like those on a charter in the south of France who lobbed water balloons into a glamorous red-carpet crowd during the famous Cannes Film Festival.

Here are Captain Sandy’s best tips for your next charter. It’s vital to be incredibly specific with your preference sheet, which is a list of your food and drink preferences, allergies and demands.

Make sure to write down everything you want from us when you’re aboard, and don’t be generic—tell us exactly what it is that you want and how you want it. Crucially, make sure that the guests you’re bringing on board align with your preferences, because it’s impossible for any chef to satisfy guests with wildly different preferences. Also, be realistic with your asks.

No request is truly unrealistic if it’s in your budget and doesn’t break the law.

If they have a high enough budget, clients can request anything and it can be done within reason. It’s all about the money. If you want it, send the cash. We’ll get it for you. We don’t like to say no. For one charter, a guest wanted fresh truffles. But not truffles bought locally. He wanted them fresh from France. We were anchored elsewhere, so we had to hire a helicopter and fly in the truffles. We’ve done the same with bottles of wine that guests want that can’t be found in the area where we’re anchored; we’ve flown in bottles. Guests now, however, are a little more climate-conscious these days about requests like that and are generally a little more willing to source locally now than they used to be.

Look at the weather forecast, and don’t just pack for sun.

Even if you’re on a charter in peak summer, with the crazy climate these days, prepare for anything. It could be cold. This season a microclimate happened, and for two days it was pretty chilly. So I was glad I had a jacket and hadn’t just packed for heat. But three days later, it was 90 degrees. So make sure you bring a sweater or jacket, even if you’re going to Italy in the summer, because you never know.

I also always pack Berocca with me. It gives me energy and keeps me from getting sick.

Don’t ignore Genoa on your next trip to Italy.

The port city of Genoa looks very industrial, but Genoa has so much history. It’s a water town, and it’s where Christopher Columbus lived. It’s an incredible place to visit. I love a restaurant that’s right near the port called Piccolo Mondo. It’s family-owned and full of locals, and I always try to head there. And obviously everyone has heard of Portofino. It’s truly spectacular. It’s everything you’d think it would be and more. But right across the harbor from Portofino is Santa Margherita, and it’s also incredible and not as visited. There are all these little villages within close proximity, too, with just as much to discover.

These are the most useful Italian words she’s learned.

The words I’ve learned from the crew have mostly been phrases like chiudi la bocca—shut your mouth. And honestly, I’ve learned a lot of swear words, because it’s what the crew use! That and I’m sorry. Mi dispiace! That comes up quite a bit. I’ve also learned how to ask for a cappuccino in Italian—Posso avere un cappuccino?—and that’s crucial for me, but the locals still laugh, because it’s so obvious I’m American.

One way to avoid crowds is by taking a superyacht.

Portofino is a very busy area in the summer, and everyone wants to go there, for good reason. There are a lot of boats out there, and we do anchor by each other. But it’s nothing at all like the crowds on shore or in places like Cinque Terre. It doesn’t feel overcrowded, and by water is a better way to see all the sights of the Italian Riviera. One of the best views you can get in the Mediterranean is by dropping anchor in the town of Porto Venere.

Don’t race to see every city or stop along the way—get the most out of the vessel you’ve hired.

Sure, do a little bit of sightseeing ashore, but make sure to utilize every aspect of the vessel, because you’re usually on it only for a week or two. You might not be on one like it again. Take advantage of everything on board including all the incredible water toys. We have all the slides, inflatables, banana boats, snorkeling and surf toys you can imagine, and if we don’t have what you want, we can get it. Put it on your preference sheet, and we’ll get it for you. Don’t come on board to read a book. Come on board to be active.Season Eight of Below Deck Mediterranean premieres on Sept. 25 on Bravo.

