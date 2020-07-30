(Bloomberg) -- Ben & Jerry’s, the Unilever NV-owned ice cream brand, said it’s extending a halt of paid advertising on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter through the end of 2020.

The company, which has been a vocal supporter of social justice issues, is supporting the #StopHateForProfit campaign, the Vermont-based company said on Thursday. U.S. corporate leaders have pledged to take their advertising dollars elsewhere to condemn social media companies’ failure to remove hateful content and misinformation.

Ben & Jerry’s advertising halt was initially started on July 1. The company said it would continue to pay for ads that focus on racial justice and equity “and specifically our 2020 election work,” Ben & Jerry’s spokesperson Laura Peterson said in a statement.

