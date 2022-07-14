(Bloomberg) -- Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever Plc, its corporate parent, are in talks to try to resolve their dispute over the sale of ice cream in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Ben & Jerry’s sued Unilever last week claiming the parent company’s decision to sell the Ben & Jerry’s brand and trademark rights in Israel violates Ben & Jerry’s “core values” and the parties’ 2000 acquisition agreement. The sale would allow Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold under its Hebrew and Arabic names throughout Israel and the West Bank.

A hearing on the matter was postponed at the last minute Thursday afternoon after a lawyer for Ben & Jerry’s wrote a federal judge in New York that both sides have been in talks since July 9 and want to pursue mediation in hopes of resolving the suit.

The legal action follows a political controversy triggered last year when Ben & Jerry’s -- a brand which has a history of publicly embracing socially progressive causes, from same-sex marriage to the Black Lives Matter movement -- said it would halt sales in Jewish West Bank settlements, citing human rights concerns.

The case is: Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Inc. v. Conopco Inc., 22-cv-05681, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

