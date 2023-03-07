(Bloomberg) -- The migration of trading talent into multi-strategy hedge funds shows no signs of slowing down this year.

The latest star trader to make the jump is Ben Melkman, a macro specialist who has given up plans for a solo fund and is instead taking his strategy to Schonfeld Strategic Advisors.

Melkman, who founded the now-shuttered Light Sky Macro fund, signed a contract to join the New York-based hedge fund firm on Monday after months of negotiations. He will be a senior portfolio manager in Schonfeld’s Discretionary Macro & Fixed Income business, according to Colin Lancaster, who runs the unit with Mitesh Parikh. Melkman will start trading within weeks.

The money manager is following in the footsteps of many of his peers — including Lancaster and Parikh, who once planned to build out their own investment firm before choosing Schonfeld. With many hedge fund strategies running into difficulties during the volatility of the past year, traders can see the attractions of joining a big diversified firm with an established investor base.

“Schonfeld has managed to provide a solution that gets me the best of all worlds,” Melkman said in an interview with Bloomberg. “I can keep my flexibility, my autonomy and they can take care of all the parts of the business that are a distraction such as legal, tax, compliance and technology.”

Melkman will be running his own strategy and building his own team of macro risk-takers as part of the deal with Schonfeld.

His pivot comes after working with some of the biggest names in the industry and running more than $3 billion in peak assets. He made a name for himself as a partner at Brevan Howard Asset Management with profitable bets on Argentina, before launching Light Sky in 2017 with backing from billionaire hedge fund managers Steve Cohen and Dan Loeb.

While Melkman dissolved the $1 billion fund and returned capital to investors last year, he had been planning to launch a new fund that locked in money for several years to suit the longer-term nature of his trades, Bloomberg reported earlier.

His decision can be seen as another win for the soaring business of multi-strategy hedge funds that rely on dozens of traders to invest across asset classes and produce steady returns. Last year, such funds collectively raised about $5.8 billion, while the industry as a whole recorded $111 billion in outflows, according to eVestment data.

Wall Street banks, rival firms and thousands of independent hedge funds are all fertile hunting ground for these massive funds, which are luring traders with hefty payouts, stable assets and hassle-free trading infrastructures.

“The competition for talent has seen platforms often paying upfront sign-ons and annual cash bonuses, with little deferral such that traders ask themselves, do I really care that much about having my name on the door,” said Jeannine Daniel, co-chief investment officer at Cara Advisory that allocates money to investment firms.

Melkman joins the likes of Ahmet Arinc, the former head of foreign exchange trading at Deutsche Bank AG, who shut down his hedge fund after four years to join bigger rival ExodusPoint Capital Management with his team. Stock picker Heron Bay Capital also closed last year and its investment team led by founder Sean Gambino joined multi-strategy hedge fund Eisler Capital.

New York-based Schonfeld has allocated $5 billion to its macro trading unit. The team, which aims to compete with giants such as Citadel and Brevan Howard, recently promoted Parikh to be global co-head of the macro business with Lancaster.

Since starting to trade last year, the unit has made a number of high-profile hires. The firm took on JPMorgan Chase & Co. executive Lav Lukic as global head of fixed income financing for the macro business. Other recent hires include Marc Tishfield, Andrew Silverman and energy trader Michael Ehrenberg.

Like Melkman, Lancaster and Parikh had plans to build out their own investment firm — Matador Investment Management — and had gone as far as accumulating hundreds of millions of dollars in client commitments for a new fund. Instead, they chose to build the business within Schonfeld.

Lancaster, who has previously hired dozens of traders over the years while building teams at Balyasny Asset Management and Citadel, said markets have become incredibly competitive and it takes a trader’s full attention to succeed.

“What’s interesting is this trend of multi manager firms attracting both talent that is already within a platform but it’s also now applying to people like Ben who have had their own successful hedge funds themselves,” Lancaster said. “It’s just this realization of the benefits of critical size and scale. Portfolio managers these days need more and more resources to navigate markets. It gets very expensive to do on your own.”

