(Bloomberg) -- Ben Roethlisberger won’t be taking snaps with the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.

The two-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement in a video posted on Twitter Thursday.

The 39-year-old was drafted in the first round of the 2004 NFL draft by Pittsburgh and played his entire career there. The Ohio native threw for over 70,000 yards and more than 450 touch downs in the regular season and playoffs.

